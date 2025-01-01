Stafford Hemmer

Stafford is a native of Washington DC, but has called San Francisco home since 1994. He is a graduate of Georgetown University (School of Foreign Service) and he attended the Diplomatic Academy (Vienna, Austria). His work experience includes work at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Georgetown University, Bank of America, and GateCapital, LLC. However, he became a self-employed German-English translator/language services provider (LSP) in 2001. He served on the Board of the Northern California Translators Association and was frequent contributor to their newsletters and those of the American Translators Association (ATA). A listener of KALW since 1994, Stafford is an avid and dedicated volunteer for KALW’s 220 Live Events space. He was a competitive swimmer for 20+ years, and also enjoyed rowing, Muay thai, boxing, running, bodybuilding, and cycling. He is an active volunteer with the Castro Country Club and the Leather Cultural and Historic District

