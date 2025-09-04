Arlen Levy is a multi-media artist, performer and journalist born and raised in the Bay Area. For the past 8 years she has lived and worked between San Francisco, Ukraine and Budapest, documenting and contributing to their underground music and arts scenes. She has a special interest in post-internet culture in the former eastern bloc and has mastered several slavic languages as part of her research and performance practice.

Her work often explores the inverse economic relationship between her countries of interest: the Bay Area based tech boom of the 2000’s and its subsequent outsourcing of labor to Eastern Europe. She enjoys investigating these interdependent economies and the way they affect the creative output of the avant garde.

