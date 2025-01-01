Rachel Longan is a Licensed Marriage Family Therapist who currently owns a thriving private psychotherapy practice in Berkeley, California. Rachel believes that all people have the potential to live fully and find joy in relationships, community, family, and creative endeavors.

Rachel currently serves on the board of Directors for the Developmental Disabilities Planning and Advisory Council for Alameda County.

She is a recipient of the Lura Gund Award for her leadership contributions in the Blind Leaders Development Program with the American Foundation for the Blind.

In her spare time, Rachel enjoys taking long walks, smelling the sweet fragrance of wisteria, teaching herself to play the ukulele, and embarking on elaborate cooking projects.

You can hear an interview of Rachel on Living The Dream with Curveball here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/living-the-dream-with-curveball/id1531485905?i=1000533055071

Connect with her through one of the below means:

Email: imaginative.therapy@gmail.com

Website: https://rachellongan.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rachel-longan-04b50337/

