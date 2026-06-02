Minority Representation and the Voting Rights Act; Post Election Wrap-Up

Has minority representation suffered a blow at the hands of the United States Supreme Court? Of restricting decisions made by the various states?

What does last night tell us about voting patterns here in California?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by some of the best!

An Adjunct Professor of Law at USF School of Law, where he teaches Race and the Law and Voting Rights, Jamal Anderson formerly lived in Washington D.C., worked for several members of Congress and served as a federal affairs advisor to the Mayor of Washington, DC.

The Assistant Registrar of Voters for Shasta County, Brent Turner is a past member of the San Mateo County Democratic Central Committee, widely known as an advocate for an Open Source Voting System, also known as Open Source Voting, that is, a system of hardware and software that is truly transparent.

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