Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

To Compete or Not To Compete: That is the Question

By Jeff Hayden
Published May 29, 2024 at 1:10 PM PDT

You’re ready to move on from your job. That is, until your employer says you can’t work in the industry, that you signed an agreement never to work for a competitor.

Tonight on Your Legal Rights, we’re talking non-compete agreements. What are they and how can they affect employer and employee alike?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by two of the best, employer attorney Tom Lenz and employee attorney Beth Mora.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law and Criminal Justice
Jeff Hayden
