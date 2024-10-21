California bans legacy admissions for private colleges

The bill will go into effect starting next September. It's an attempt to create greater equity in admissions after the Supreme Court ended Affirmative Action.

The bill was co-authored by San Francisco Assemblymember Phil Ting. He said it was a response to the 2019 Varsity Blues scandal where wealthy parents bribed consultants and coaches to get their children into elite colleges.

Since legacy connections are one of many factors considered when admitting students, it’s often hard to prove it's the reason why a student got in.

Under the new bill, private colleges will have to self report data to the state Legislature and the Department of Justice. Colleges who don’t comply will be publicly listed online and limited penalties may be imposed by the State Attorney General.