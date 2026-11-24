On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what Anthropic's record-breaking IPO, growing inequality in San Francisco and beyond, the message voters sent to tech billionaires, and what will happen when the AI bubble bursts.

Anthropic sold $81 billion in shares, the largest initial public offering on record, and the company's debut created thousands of new millionaires.

Anthropic’s 5,300 founders and employees are now worth more than the bottom third of US households – that’s 45 million families, according to Steve Rattner, a former member of the Obama administration and Wall Street financier.

Guests:

Gil Duran, journalist, and author of the book, The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy, and The Nerd Reich newsletter

Matthew Scherer, senior fellow at the Open Markets Institute and co-author of the report, Brace for Impact: Protecting People and the Economy When the AI Bubble Bursts

Resources:

Columbia Business School: Five things you should know about the Anthropic IPO

SF Gate: As Anthropic breaks a record, Calif. issues 'dangerous' warning for stock market

Bloomberg: Anthropic IPO Is Igniting a Massive AI Wealth Boom in San Francisco

Business Insider: I was at Facebook for its IPO, and I can tell Anthropic is not ready to go public

New York Times: One of Anthropic’s Biggest I.P.O. Winners Feels a Bit Uneasy About the Whole Thing

CNN: Almost all of Anthropic’s employees are now millionaires

Yahoo! Finance: Anthropic engineer's warning about Claude Code explains why tech outages could get much worse