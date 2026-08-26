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Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published August 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT

On the next Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, journalist Gil Durán discusses his new book The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy.

He writes that when Silicon Valley says it is ‘‘moving fast and breaking things,’’ the world interprets the chaos as a necessary cost of innovation, but something far more sinister is happening: a decades-long campaign to replace elected governments with corporate rule.

What can be done to hold Silicon Valley and its tech billionaires accountable?

Guests:

Gil Durán, journalist, author of The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy

Resources:

Capital & Main: Silicon Valley’s Most Dangerous Innovation

The Guardian: ‘If we don’t fight back, we don’t have a future’: the journalist taking on the ‘tech fascists’ of Silicon Valley

Slate: Silicon Valley Dreams of Authoritarianism

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Your Call The Authoritarian Playbook
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger