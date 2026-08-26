The Authoritarian Playbook: The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism
On the next Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, journalist Gil Durán discusses his new book The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy.
He writes that when Silicon Valley says it is ‘‘moving fast and breaking things,’’ the world interprets the chaos as a necessary cost of innovation, but something far more sinister is happening: a decades-long campaign to replace elected governments with corporate rule.
What can be done to hold Silicon Valley and its tech billionaires accountable?
Guests:
Gil Durán, journalist, author of The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy
Resources:
Capital & Main: Silicon Valley’s Most Dangerous Innovation
The Guardian: ‘If we don’t fight back, we don’t have a future’: the journalist taking on the ‘tech fascists’ of Silicon Valley