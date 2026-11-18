On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook series, we look back at the last two years under Trump and discuss what's to come with Democrats in control of Congress.

Following our Project 2025 series, we started the Authoritarian Playbook series in August 2025 to examine the Trump administration's authoritarian policies and actions, which voters recently rejected.

What can Trump do over the next two years? What power will Democrats have? And what happens to the authoritarian MAGA movement once Trump is gone?

Guest:

Kim Lane Scheppele , Professor of Sociology and International Affairs in the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and the University Center for Human Values at Princeton University

Resources:

Slate: How Democrats Can Ensure the Past Two Years Never Happen Again

Talking Points Memo: Trump Orders a Lame Duck Judicial Blitz

Truthout: After Electoral Victory, Let’s Dismantle the System That Breeds Authoritarianism

Brookings: The midterm effect: What the 2026 election could mean for public policy

LA Progressive: Trump’s Revenge Presidency: Stephen Miller and the Machinery of State Terror

The Guardian: Healthcare, tariffs – but not Trump impeachment: Democrats chart next two years of power

The Guardian: Will Trump’s lame duck presidency push him further beyond constraints of the law?

BBC: Four investigations Democrats could launch after winning control of Congress