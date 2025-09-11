-
The Authoritarian Playbook is a new series from Your Call following the actions and policies of the Trump Administration.
-
Historian Kevin Kruse will discuss the ramifications of the Trump administration rewriting, whitewashing, and erasing history. How are educators responding?
-
More than 150,000 federal workers have resigned, according to The New York Times. That number does not include the thousands of people who were laid off or fired.
-
Professor Barbara Walter says the thing that scares her the most is the "police state being built around us, in real time, disguised as something meant to protect us."
-
Every week, we'll summarize the latest news, from ICE arrests to the National Guard in DC, put it in historical context, and find out how people are responding.