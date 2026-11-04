Democrats take Congress, delivering a stinging defeat to Trump & MAGA

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss election results. Voters turned out in huge numbers and sent a loud message by giving Democrats control of the House and Senate and the majority of governorships across the country.

In Texas, Democrats ended more than three decades of Republican control by winning races for US Senate, governor, lieutenant government, attorney general, and railroad commissioner.

What will Democrats do with their newfound power in Washington DC and beyond?

Guests:

Luke Goldstein , reporter with The Lever

Lauren Gambino , senior political correspondent with the Guardian US