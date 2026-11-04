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Your Call

Democrats take Congress, delivering a stinging defeat to Trump & MAGA

By Rose Aguilar,
Mark Nieto
Published November 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM PST
DEAN C ANTHONY II
/
Black Voters Matter Fund ﻿

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss election results. Voters turned out in huge numbers and sent a loud message by giving Democrats control of the House and Senate and the majority of governorships across the country.

In Texas, Democrats ended more than three decades of Republican control by winning races for US Senate, governor, lieutenant government, attorney general, and railroad commissioner.

What will Democrats do with their newfound power in Washington DC and beyond?

Guests:

Luke Goldstein, reporter with The Lever

Lauren Gambino, senior political correspondent with the Guardian US

Sammy Roth, journalist and author of the Climate-Colored Goggles newsletter

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Your Call 2026 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Mark Nieto
Mark Nieto is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Mark Nieto