What issues matter to you & what are you following on Election Day?
On this edition of Your Call, we're marking Election Day by speaking with organizers, activists, and journalists across the country to find out what they're hearing on the ground and what they'll be following on election night.
With control of Congress on the line and so many crucial issues at stake, a record number of people have already voted. What issues matter most to you?
Guests:
Yasmin Radjy, executive director of Swing Left
Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter
Breyon Williams, chief economist at Groundwork Action
Sammy Roth, journalist and author of the Climate-Colored Goggles newsletter
Norberto Gonzalez, California state director of Poder Latinx
Resources:
Vox: Black Democrats are facing a crossroads
Capital B: Rising Black Voter Turnout Tests the Power of Redistricting in the Midterms
Bloomberg Law: Black Turnout Surges in South as Voting Rights Fallout Aids Dems
Climate-Colored Goggles: Ballot advice: Vote ‘no’ on Prop 45
The New York Times: Backlash to Immigration Crackdown Creates a Challenge for Republicans
The New York Times: Latino Support for Trump Is Fading in California Farm Country