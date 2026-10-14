© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News
Your Call

Authoritarian Playbook: Robert Reich discusses the economy & midterms

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 14, 2026 at 9:26 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, former labor secretary Robert Reich discusses the midterms, the state of the economy, the future of the Democratic Party, and his memoir, Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America.

After nearly 50 years in politics, he writes, “My generation of Baby Boomers failed to stop the bullies. I examine what went wrong — and what our children can do to build a better America.”

Guest:

Robert Reich, Emeritus Professor of Public Policy at UC Berkeley, former Labor Secretary under President Bill Clinton and member of President-elect Barack Obama's economic transition advisory board, columnist for the Guardian, writes a daily newsletter on Substack, co-hosts the weekend podcast, The Coffee Katch, author of 18 books, including his new memoir, Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America, and hosts Short Takes with Robert Reich, which airs every Wednesday on KALW

Resources:

Robert Reich's Substack

Tags
Your Call The Authoritarian Playbook
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar