Authoritarian Playbook: Robert Reich discusses the economy & midterms
On this edition of Your Call, former labor secretary Robert Reich discusses the midterms, the state of the economy, the future of the Democratic Party, and his memoir, Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America.
After nearly 50 years in politics, he writes, “My generation of Baby Boomers failed to stop the bullies. I examine what went wrong — and what our children can do to build a better America.”
Guest:
Robert Reich, Emeritus Professor of Public Policy at UC Berkeley, former Labor Secretary under President Bill Clinton and member of President-elect Barack Obama's economic transition advisory board, columnist for the Guardian, writes a daily newsletter on Substack, co-hosts the weekend podcast, The Coffee Katch, author of 18 books, including his new memoir, Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America, and hosts Short Takes with Robert Reich, which airs every Wednesday on KALW
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