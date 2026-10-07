The Authoritarian Playbook: How Corporations Broke Democracy

On this edition of Your Call's Authoritarian Playbook series, investigative journalist Amy Westervelt discusses her new book, Brought To You By: How Corporations Warped The Truth, Conned The Public, And Broke Democracy.

Westervelt exposes the PR agencies, think tanks, and lobbyists that have corrupted and weaponized the information ecosystem and shaped the public’s view on everything from capitalism to climate change.

What will it take to repair the social contract and reclaim the truth?

Guest:

Amy Westervelt, investigative journalist, founder of the podcast network Critical Frequency, host of the podcast Drilled, and author of Brought To You By: How Corporations Warped The Truth, Conned The Public, And Broke Democracy

