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Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: How Corporations Broke Democracy

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Authoritarian Playbook series, investigative journalist Amy Westervelt discusses her new book, Brought To You By: How Corporations Warped The Truth, Conned The Public, And Broke Democracy.

Westervelt exposes the PR agencies, think tanks, and lobbyists that have corrupted and weaponized the information ecosystem and shaped the public’s view on everything from capitalism to climate change.

What will it take to repair the social contract and reclaim the truth?

Guest:

Amy Westervelt, investigative journalist, founder of the podcast network Critical Frequency, host of the podcast Drilled, and author of Brought To You By: How Corporations Warped The Truth, Conned The Public, And Broke Democracy

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Your Call The Authoritarian Playbook
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar