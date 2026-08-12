The Authoritarian Playbook: Trump escalates deportations & detentions

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook series, we discuss the Trump administration’s escalation of deportations and detentions.

Nearly 1.3 million immigrants who hold Temporary Protected Status now face deportations. Last week, The Haitian Times reported that Haitian immigrants are being ordered to report to a federal immigration facility to receive ankle monitors, raising new fears within the Ohio community.

How are communities and advocates responding?

Guests:

Laura Morel, reporter for Mother Jones

Alexandra Villarreal, freelance journalist and policy analyst

Resources:

The Guardian: Haitians face arrest and deportation after US removes TPS protections

The New York Times: After Supreme Court Win, Trump Officials Under Pressure to Deport Haitians

Mother Jones: Trump Ended TPS Overnight. Deporting 350,000 Haitians Is a Different Story.

The New York Times: Employers Fear Labor Shortage as Many Immigrants Lose Protected Status

Mother Jones: Florida’s Nursing Homes Are Bracing for Life Without Haitians TPS Worker

The Guardian: ‘Shoved the tube so hard it tore my nose’: Kurdish film-maker recounts ‘inhumane’ ICE force-feeding

TIME: As ICE Detention Expands, Deaths Reach a 22-Year High