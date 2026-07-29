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Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: Companies, politicians profit from US wars

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT
The Cost of Wars project

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we discuss the US military budget after House Republicans passed Trump’s $1.1 trillion defense spending bill and Pete Hegseth requested an additional $70 billion in emergency military spending to fund the US/Israeli war on Iran.

CNN reports that Trump’s war on Iran is costing US taxpayers more than $890 million per day. We'll find out how the "Big Five" military contractors – which collectively receive about a third of the Defense Department’s annual contracts – are profiting off of this and other wars, despite the immense human toll.

Guests:

Linda Bilmes, expert on budgeting and public finance, professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, and co-author of multiple books, including the international bestseller, The Three Trillion Dollar War

Catherine Lutz, Professor Emerita of Anthropology and International Studies at Brown University, co-founder of the Costs of War project, and author of numerous books, including Homefront: A Military City and the American 20th Century, The Bases of Empire, and War and Health  

Resources:

Brown University: Costs of War

The New York Times: Trump Asks Congress for $88 Billion, Mostly for War With Iran

NPR: House passes Pentagon funding bill and a blueprint to unlock new dollars for Iran war

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: The rise of the military-technology complex

Common Dreams: Defense Contractors and Big Oil Were the Iran War’s Biggest Winners

National Priorities Project: What Could We Do Instead of Spending Another $73 Billion for War?

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Your Call The Authoritarian Playbook
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger