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Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: ICE agents kill two men in one week

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published July 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT
From left: Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we discuss the fatal shootings of two men – Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas and Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine – by ICE agents and the lack of accountability for these murders.

Then, New Yorker reporter Jonathan Blitzer discusses his new piece, “Locked Away,” which exposes the intentional deprivation and dire conditions inflicted upon immigrants inside of ICE’s largest detention center in West Texas.

Why hasn’t there been any accountability for these deaths?

Guests:

Faisal Al-Juburi, co-CEO at RAICES Texas

Lauren Bonds, executive director of the National Police Accountability Project

Jonathan Blitzer, staff writer at The New Yorker

Resources:

The Guardian: One week, two killings: Trump’s immigration crackdown turns deadly – again

The Trace: How Many People Have Been Shot in ICE Raids?

The New York Times: Federal Agents Were Told F.B.I. Will No Longer Investigate ICE Confrontations

NPR: Ex-wife says ICE agent who killed man in Maine had racist beliefs, violent tendencies

The New Yorker: Locked Away

The New York Times: ICE Spent $700 Million on 7 Warehouses. Now It Wants to Get Rid of Them.

TIME: ICE Considers Expanding Detention Space in 14 Locations – Including Guantanamo Bay and Virgin Islands

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Your Call The Authoritarian Playbook
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger