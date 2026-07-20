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Your Call

How BP oil execs shaped a widely cited Princeton climate study

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On the this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a major investigation by ProPublica and Drilled exposing how the fossil fuel industry has shaped the global response to climate change by pouring billions of dollars into research at elite universities. Since the 1990s, oil companies have funded research centers, opened offices on campuses, and paid the salaries of scientists.

The investigation details how BP sponsored an elite Princeton research center to address the climate problem without getting off fossil fuels by handpicking scientists aligned with their interests. BP extended its funding for Princeton’s Carbon Mitigation Initiative three times. It was originally slated to sunset in 2010, but was renewed through 2015, then 2020, and finally until 2025. All told, the company gave Princeton’s program more than $56 million.

Guests:

Katie Worth, award-winning climate reporter at ProPublica

Maddie Stone, award-winning science journalist

Naomi Oreskesprofessor of the History of Science at Harvard University, and author of several books, including Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming and The Big Myth: How American Business Taught Us to Loathe Government and Love the Free Market

Resources:

ProPublica: Beyond Denial

Science: Managing the pitfalls of private money

The Guardian: Elite US universities rake in millions from big oil donations, research finds

The Guardian: Majority of US voters link extreme weather to climate crisis, study finds

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar