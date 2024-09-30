The 2024 presidential election and the future of US climate policy

On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll have a conversation about what the US needs to do to tackle Climate crisis. According to a new report from Climate Central, 2024 is on track to be the hottest year on record. Extreme heat and drought, intense wildfires and hurricanes, typhoons and rainstorms are also becoming more common. In recent article climate scientist Micheal Mann reminds us that the window for averting a catastrophic 1.5 degrees Celsius (3 degrees Fahrenheit) warming of the planet is rapidly closing. He asks: can we meet this moment?

Guests:

Dr. Michael Mann, presidential distinguished professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability, and the Media, and author of Our Fragile Moment: How Lessons from Earth's Past Can Help Us Survive the Climate Crisis

Naomi Oreskes, professor of the History of Science at Harvard University and author of several books, including Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming and The Big Myth: How American Business Taught Us to Loathe Government and Love the Free Market

Resources:

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: Project 2025: The right-wing conspiracy to torpedo global climate action

DeSmog: The Climate Crisis Is Directly Related to Inequality

Grist: The ‘perfect’ conditions that could make Hurricane Helene ‘unsurvivable’

