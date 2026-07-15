The Authoritarian Playbook: Trump's assault on climate & green energy

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we discuss how the Trump administration’s environmental policies are accelerating the climate crisis.

As millions across the US experience record levels of extreme heat and other weather disasters, the Trump administration has gutted clean energy projects, boosted fossil fuel production, and attacked the agencies and scientists carrying out essential climate research.

How are scientists and climate advocates responding?

Guests:

Dr. Vijay Limaye, climate and health scientist at the National Resources Defence Council

Dr. Marc Alessi, science fellow with the climate & energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Resources:

Union of Concerned Scientists: One Year of the Trump Administration’s All-Out Assault on Climate and Clean Energy

The Sierra Club: US Faces Triple Threat of Climate Crisis, Economic Hardship, and Donald Trump

The New York Times: Heat Waves in Europe Linked to Thousands of Excess Deaths

Inside Climate News: Trump’s ‘Unprecedented’ Regulatory Rollbacks Fuel Surge in Protective Climate Lawsuits

The New York Times: Trump Administration Taps Climate Science Critic to Oversee Flagship Report

Mother Jones: Trump’s Energy Policies Are “Fattening the Wallets of his Cronies” at Public Expense

The Guardian: ‘We’re no longer attracting top talent’: the brain drain killing American science

