The Authoritarian Playbook: Trump's assault on climate & green energy
On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we discuss how the Trump administration’s environmental policies are accelerating the climate crisis.
As millions across the US experience record levels of extreme heat and other weather disasters, the Trump administration has gutted clean energy projects, boosted fossil fuel production, and attacked the agencies and scientists carrying out essential climate research.
How are scientists and climate advocates responding?
Guests:
Dr. Vijay Limaye, climate and health scientist at the National Resources Defence Council
Dr. Marc Alessi, science fellow with the climate & energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists
Resources:
Union of Concerned Scientists: One Year of the Trump Administration’s All-Out Assault on Climate and Clean Energy
The Sierra Club: US Faces Triple Threat of Climate Crisis, Economic Hardship, and Donald Trump
The New York Times: Heat Waves in Europe Linked to Thousands of Excess Deaths
Inside Climate News: Trump’s ‘Unprecedented’ Regulatory Rollbacks Fuel Surge in Protective Climate Lawsuits
The New York Times: Trump Administration Taps Climate Science Critic to Oversee Flagship Report
Mother Jones: Trump’s Energy Policies Are “Fattening the Wallets of his Cronies” at Public Expense
The Guardian: ‘We’re no longer attracting top talent’: the brain drain killing American science