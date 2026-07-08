The Authoritarian Playbook: SCOTUS conservatives expand Trump's power

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we'll discuss Supreme Court decisions, which have accelerated Trump’s authoritarian agenda by decimating voting rights for Black Americans, dismantling anticorruption laws, upholding bans on transgender athletes participating in women and girls’ sports, and allowing the leaders of independent agencies to be fired for political reasons.

Court Accountability co-founder Lisa Graves will discuss a Mother Jones investigation which found conservative billionaires have funneled $1.3 billion to dark money groups to help influence key Supreme Court decisions since 2022.

Then, Mother Jones reporter Isabela Dias discusses the decision to give Trump the green light to end protected status for the more than 350,000 Haitians and Syrians living in the US, which could likely impact roughly 1.3 million immigrants.

Guests:

Lisa Graves, executive director of True North Research, co-founder of Court Accountability, contributor at Legal AF, co-host of the Five 8 ½ podcast, writer of Grave Injustice, and author of Without Precedent: How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights

Isabela Dias, immigration reporter for Mother Jones

Resources:

Mother Jones: Billionaires Know Just How They Want Supreme Court Justices to Rule – and Are Spending Big to Tell Them

ProPublica: A Troubling Milestone: Most Supreme Court Rulings Are Secretive Votes With Little Justification

Mother Jones: Supreme Court Gives Trump Green Light to End Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians

The Washington Post: Supreme Court’s dramatic moves will reshape elections – and give the GOP a midterm boost

The Brennan Center: Supreme Court Continues to Dismantle Anticorruption Laws

The Guardian: US supreme court rules Trump can fire leaders of independent agencies

Brennan Center: Supreme Court Upheld Birthright Citizenship, but Ruling Should Have Been Unanimous

