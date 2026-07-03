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Your Call

Media coverage of the US at 250 with Native journalists

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT
From left to right: Mark Trahant, Mary Annette Pember, Brian Bull

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the US at 250.

A panel of Native journalists will discuss the inclusion of Indigenous history and lived experiences in the coverage, the current state of Native journalism, and the opportunities and obstacles facing Indigenous newsrooms today.

Why aren't we seeing more Native people in the coverage? What does the US at 250 mean when seen through the eyes of the first peoples of this land?

Guests:

Mark Trahant, member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, and award-winning journalist

Brian Bull, member of the Nez Perce Tribe, and reporter with Underscore Native News

Mary Annette Pember, citizen of the Red Cliff Ojibwe tribe, reporter, photographer, and author of Medicine River: A Story of Survival and the Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

Resources:

Your Call: The US at 250: A Native Perspective series

Buffalo's Fire: Tribal radio stations signal need for editorial independence

ICT: AMERICA 250: Religious freedom, but not for everyone

Native News Online: Memorial Day Notes From Grandparents

The Washington Post: Three words in the Declaration of Independence paint a cruel picture of Natives

ICT: ‘Merciless Indian Savages’: America 250 through an Indigenous lens

Native News Online: America 250: A Republic Built on Native Land

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar