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Your Call

The US at 250: A Native Perspective with reporter Mary Annette Pember

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published April 30, 2026 at 9:09 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our new series, The US at 250: A Native Perspective, with journalist Mary Annette Pember to discuss her new book, Medicine River: A Story of Survival and the Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

Through the story of her mother, who was taken to a boarding school at age five, she exposes the lasting generational trauma caused by the forced assimilation and abuse of hundreds of thousands of Native children.

Mary Annette Pember writes: "Most US citizens have dodged this history by default; it has never been presented to them. But Indians don’t have the luxury of ignorance. History flows through us; it is embedded in us. And it is something with which we must all contend. Vestiges of historic trauma intrude on our thoughts, minds, and lives; this is the nature of oppression. Settlers dismiss our insistence on the truth; they’ve disdained our calls for justice as misguided grousing over the inevitable loss of our lands, lives, and cultures to superior Western worldview and society."

Guest:

Mary Annette Pember, citizen of the Red Cliff Band of Wisconsin Ojibwe, national correspondent for ICT News, formerly Indian Country Today, and author of Medicine River: A Story of Survival and the Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

Resources:

ICT News: Michigan announces criminal probe of boarding schools

ICT News: ‘Our land to begin with’: Catholic nuns’ return of land breaks new ground

Native News Online: Truth and Healing Commission Bill on Boarding Schools Introduced in House of Representatives

The New York Times: ‘War Against the Children’

The New York Times: An Ojibwe Writer Refuses to Let Her Mother’s Trauma Be in Vain

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Your Call The US at 250
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger