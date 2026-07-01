The Authoritarian Playbook: How Trump's cuts are affecting tribes

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we discuss federal funding cuts to tribal communities.

The Trump administration has already implemented cuts to crucial services and programs, affecting Native people across the country. With plans to slash hundreds of millions of dollars for even more essential tribal services – from housing and healthcare to education and environmental protections – we'll find out how tribes are preparing.

We’ll also discuss why issues impacting Native communities aren’t getting the media attention they deserve, especially as this country prepares to mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Guests:

Mary Hudetz (Crow Nation), award-winning investigative journalist, and director of education and Training at the Indigenous Journalists Association

Cindy Hohl (Santee Sioux Nation), Past President of the American Library Association 2024-25 and the American Indian Library Association 2020-21, and executive director of the Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation

Resources:

Native News Online: Native Programs Targeted for Major Cuts as White House Requests Historic Defense Spending in FY 2027 Budget

Native News Online: Trump’s FY 2027 Budget and the Cost of Reframing Tribal Obligations

Native News Online: Proposed Trump Budget Could Force Tribal Colleges to Close Within a Year, Native Education Leaders Warn

NOTUS: Native American Tribes Are Sounding the Alarm Over a Health Care Crisis

ProPublica: Trump Pledged to “Make America Healthy Again,” Then Cut a Program Many Tribes Rely on for Healthy Food

