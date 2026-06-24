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Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: How to combat fascism with Jason Stanley

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published June 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, fascism scholar Jason Stanley discusses where things stand in the US and the most effective methods of resistance.

Last year, Professor Stanley left the US for Canada, citing deep concerns over the Trump administration’s actions and the speed at which US democracy was being dismantled. We find out what he’s learned since leaving the US and what history reveals about combatting authoritarianism.

Guest:

Jason Stanley, philosopher, fascism expert, Chair in American Studies at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, author of seven books, including Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future, How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them, and How Propaganda Works

Resources:

The Guardian: Yale professor who studies fascism fleeing US to work in Canada

NPR: Why this Yale professor is fleeing America

The Guardian: Why is the US media silent about Israel’s role in Trump’s decision to go to war?

The Guardian: State violence against Black Americans laid the groundwork for fascism

The Guardian: The mainstream media has enabled Trump’s war on universities

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger