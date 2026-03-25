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Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: The human toll of Trump's policies

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Authoritarian Playbook series, The Nation’s Sasha Abramsky joins us to examine how Trump’s policies are rapidly reshaping the country and the globe — from its war on Iran and destabilizing Cuba to placing ICE agents in airports and further suppressing the right to vote.

We'll also discuss the human toll of his policies and this Saturday's No Kings nationwide protests.

Guest:

Sasha Abramsky, western correspondent and Authoritarian Watch columnist for The Nation, and author of eleven books, including American Carnage: How Trump, Musk, and DOGE Butchered the US Government

Resources:

The Nation: The Trump Administration Is Casually Torching the First Amendment

Sant Fe Reporter: End of War in Iran So Far AwayTrump's drive to totalitarian rule runs through the Middle East

Truthout: Europe Offers Little Hope for People in Iran Trying to Flee US and Israeli Bombs

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Your Call The Authoritarian Playbook
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar