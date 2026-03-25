The Authoritarian Playbook: The human toll of Trump's policies

On this edition of Your Call's Authoritarian Playbook series, The Nation’s Sasha Abramsky joins us to examine how Trump’s policies are rapidly reshaping the country and the globe — from its war on Iran and destabilizing Cuba to placing ICE agents in airports and further suppressing the right to vote.

We'll also discuss the human toll of his policies and this Saturday's No Kings nationwide protests.

Guest:

Sasha Abramsky, western correspondent and Authoritarian Watch columnist for The Nation, and author of eleven books, including American Carnage: How Trump, Musk, and DOGE Butchered the US Government

Resources:

The Nation: The Trump Administration Is Casually Torching the First Amendment

Sant Fe Reporter: End of War in Iran So Far AwayTrump's drive to totalitarian rule runs through the Middle East

Truthout: Europe Offers Little Hope for People in Iran Trying to Flee US and Israeli Bombs