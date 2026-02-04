The Authoritarian Playbook: "American Carnage" exposes DOGE's damage

On this edition of Your Call, The Nation’s Sasha Abramsky discusses his new book, American Carnage: How Trump, Musk, and DOGE Butchered the US Government.

Following the stories of eleven of the over 300,000 federal workers fired, laid off, or offered buyouts by DOGE in Trump’s second term, he explores the human costs of the irreparable damage done to the federal workforce.

Abramsky writes: "This book is titled American Carnage. It could just as well have been titled American Tragedy. For what unfolded in the first months of 2025 is a tragedy of historic proportions, one that will forever change, and ultimately diminish, the United States, both in how it views itself and in how the rest of the world perceives it."

What does the future hold for the federal agencies and employees that have been devastated by DOGE's cuts?

Guest:

Sasha Abramsky, western correspondent and weekly political columnist for The Nation, and author of eleven books, including American Carnage: How Trump, Musk, and DOGE Butchered the US Government

Resources:

