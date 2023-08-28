What the Inflation Reduction Act means for the climate crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate provisions, which include nearly $370 billion in clean energy tax credits and funding for climate and energy programs.

A new study published in the journal Science found that the IRA will dramatically cut US carbon emissions, with economy-wide emissions reductions between 43 and 48 percent below 2005 levels by 2035, but not enough to reach 50 percent below peak levels by 2030, as the US has pledged.

Meantime, as July was the hottest month on record, an alliance of rightwing groups led by The Heritage Foundation has released Project 2025, a plan to dismantle US climate policy for the next Republican president. The plan would boost oil and gas production, block the transition to renewable energy sources, slash funding for the EPA's environmental justice office, shutter the Energy Department’s renewable energy offices, prevent states from adopting California’s car pollution standards, and more.

Guests:

Rebecca Leber, senior climate reporter for Vox

Marianne Lavelle, award winning reporter for Inside Climate News

