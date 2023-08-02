Project 2025 lays out plan to dismantle US climate policy

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Project 2025, a plan to dismantle US climate policy for next Republican president.

Guardian reporter Dharna Noor writes about the nearly 1,000-page transition guide, which was written by more than 350 rightwingers and is full of sweeping recommendations to deconstruct all sectors of the federal government– – including environmental policy.

Against a backdrop of record-breaking heat and floods this year, the $22m endeavor, Project 2025, was convened by the notorious rightwing, climate-denying thinktank the Heritage Foundation, which has ties to fossil fuel billionaire Charles Koch.

Called the Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise, it is meant to guide the first 180 days of presidency for an incoming Republican president. Climate experts and advocates criticized planning that would dismantle US climate policy.

Guest:

Dharna Noor, fossil fuels and climate reporter at the Guardian US

