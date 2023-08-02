© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Climate
Your Call

Project 2025 lays out plan to dismantle US climate policy

By Rose Aguilar
Published August 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM PDT
Industrial. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
rawpixel.com
Industrial. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Project 2025, a plan to dismantle US climate policy for next Republican president.

Guardian reporter Dharna Noor writes about the nearly 1,000-page transition guide, which was written by more than 350 rightwingers and is full of sweeping recommendations to deconstruct all sectors of the federal government– – including environmental policy.

Against a backdrop of record-breaking heat and floods this year, the $22m endeavor, Project 2025, was convened by the notorious rightwing, climate-denying thinktank the Heritage Foundation, which has ties to fossil fuel billionaire Charles Koch.

Called the Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise, it is meant to guide the first 180 days of presidency for an incoming Republican president. Climate experts and advocates criticized planning that would dismantle US climate policy.

Guest:

Dharna Noor, fossil fuels and climate reporter at the Guardian US

Web Resources:

Project 2025

The Guardian: ‘Project 2025’: plan to dismantle US climate policy for next Republican president

The American Prospect: Donald Trump Is Plotting to Make Himself Dictator

Mother Jones: Trump Loyalists Lay Out Plan for Second Term: Gut Worker Protections

New York Times: Trump and Allies Forge Plans to Increase Presidential Power in 2025

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar