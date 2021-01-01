The Stoop
The Stoop podcast airs frank, fun conversations about black identity with journalists Hana Baba and Leila Day. The project was selected for NPR's first-ever Storytelling Workshop.
Latest Episodes
COVID-19 has hit black communities hard — in many places, harder than the general population. Here in California, as of April 17, black residents were…
What does love look like when your partner might not ‘get it’? We’ll hear from three interracial couples on how they talk about race and racism, and how…
The Stoop podcast is hosted by KALW's Hana Baba and Leila Day. In this episode we explore colorism — discrimination based on skin tone, which has happened…
The Stoop podcast is hosted by KALW's Hana Baba and Leila Day. When Hana was little, she was teased in school for being from Africa. The teasing often…
The Stoop is launching soon! Hosted by KALW journalists Hana Baba and Leila Day, the podcast features stories and conversations about blackness that…
Why is it hard for some black folks to say I love you? The Stoop, a new podcast about black identity, explores this question in a sneak preview of the…
KALW's Hana Baba is African. KALW's Leila Day is African American. In between making radio stories and interviews for Crosscurrents, they've had MANY…
A new podcast from KALW has been chosen to participate in NPR's first-ever Audio Storytelling Workshop.The project was one of twelve selected from more…
Being Muslim, black and a woman; that’s something that deserves some stoopin’ out. Anti-blackness in Muslim America is real, and in this episode of The…
It's that silent acknowledgment. That "I see you," moment. But not everyone is a nodder. In this episode of The Stoop, we send producers on the streets to…
Whether it's the music we hear, the clothes we wear, or the way we talk, a lot of us at some point were made to feel 'not black enough.' In this episode…
The world of classical ballet is extremely difficult to break into, and for those who have darker skin, there's a lot that comes with it, especially when…
Oprah Winfrey’s hair is an amazing and ever-changing object of design. She’s worn dozens of styles over the years, including weaves and braids. She’s also…
Who gets to choose which African stories get told? In this special episode from The Stoop, we meet three writers, each of them pushing against a mostly…