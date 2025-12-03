Saying goodbye to the gay nightclub Oasis // Drag Story Hour's 10th anniversary // 'The Golden Girls Live' celebrates 20 years

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: we say goodbye to the queer nightclub and cabaret venue Oasis. Then, we talk to the new San Francisco drag laureate Per Sia about the 10th anniversary of Drag Story Hour. And, get ready to laugh because "The Golden Girls LIVE" drag parody is back for the holidays.

Today's show is about the queens.

Jeneé Darden Oasis owner D'Arcy Drollinger in front of the gay nightclub

D'Arcy Drollinger

The beginning of 2026 may be bitter sweet for patrons of Oasis. That's because the drag-show nightclub and cabaret venue is closing at the end of the month. According to Oasis' website, the club is shutting down due to the rising costs of operations, along with declining attendance and sales. Oasis has been around for 11 years. Talented local artists to major stars like Cher have graced its stages. Many of the contestants from "RuPaul's Drag Race" have performed there.

The "Sights + Sounds" team recently went down to the SOMA District. We met with the venue's owner D'Arcy Drollinger. He gave us a tour and told host Jeneé Darden about the significance of Oasis. D'Arcy was also San Francisco's first drag laureate. There was a lot of construction happening the day of our visit. Please forgive the noise.

For clarity, earlier in the interview D'Arcy mentioned an arts foundation. He was referring to Oasis Arts, which collaborates with LGBTQ artists and artists of color. Oasis Arts is in partnership with the Oasis nightclub.

Oasis will close on New Year's Eve, but there are plenty of shows and parties to attend until then.

Estefany Gonzalez San Francisco Drag Laureate Per Sia

Per Sia

This has been a big year for performing artist and school teacher Per Sia. She was recently crowned the second drag laureate for the city of San Francisco. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Drag Story Hour, at the San Francisco Public Library. Per Sia was one of the original performers. In this interview she talks her new role as drag laureate, the upcoming Drag Story Hour celebration and her passion for literacy.

The San Francisco Main Public Library is hosting a 10th anniversary celebration for Drag Story Hour on Sunday, December 14.

GOOCH PHOTOGRAPHY (L-R) D’Arcy Drollinger, Coco Peru, Holotta Tymes, and Matthew Martin

Matthew Martin

"The Golden Girls LIVE: The Christmas Episodes" is a drag tribute to the iconic sitcom. It's returning to the Curran Theater in San Francisco from December 4 to 21. This year is extra special because it's the drag show's 20th anniversary.

Matthew Martin has been part of the show for its entire 20-year run. Matthew is a native San Franciscan, drag artist, actor and singer who plays Hollywood legends like Joan Crawford and Judy Garland. But during the holiday season, he transforms into the funny, sexy, Southern bell Blanche Devereaux. Matthew is hilarious in this role, which was originally played by actress Rue McClanahan.

If you attend the show this opening weekend, you'll be able to see a performance by Cindy Fee . She sang "The Golden Girls'" theme song during the TV show's run.

