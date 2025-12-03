The Authoritarian Playbook: Is Trump "The Last American President?"

On this edition of Your Call, Thom Hartmann discusses his new book, The Last American President: A Broken Man, a Corrupt Party, and a World on the Brink .

Hartmann argues that Trump’s rise was not an anomaly, but rather the inevitable product of a political system engineered to fail. He says without major reforms, the US risks falling into a permanent state of authoritarianism.

Hartmann writes: “We are not guaranteed another free election. The Constitution is not self-executing; it requires people of good faith to defend it. We are not promised a second chance at this experiment called democracy. This is potentially the story of the last president we may ever elect freely. Unless we choose to fight. Unless we recognize that democracy isn’t something we have, it’s something we do, every single day. The choice, as it has always been in America, is ours."

