© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: Is Trump "The Last American President?"

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published December 3, 2025 at 7:58 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, Thom Hartmann discusses his new book, The Last American President: A Broken Man, a Corrupt Party, and a World on the Brink.

Hartmann argues that Trump’s rise was not an anomaly, but rather the inevitable product of a political system engineered to fail. He says without major reforms, the US risks falling into a permanent state of authoritarianism.

Hartmann writes: “We are not guaranteed another free election. The Constitution is not self-executing; it requires people of good faith to defend it. We are not promised a second chance at this experiment called democracy. This is potentially the story of the last president we may ever elect freely. Unless we choose to fight. Unless we recognize that democracy isn’t something we have, it’s something we do, every single day. The choice, as it has always been in America, is ours."

Guest:

Thom Hartmann, syndicated talk-show host, writer of the The Hartmann Report, and author of many books, including The Last American President: A Broken Man, a Corrupt Party, and a World on the Brink

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger