KALW Presents: The Brothers Comatose, Los Amigos Invisibles, Mac Ayres, and more
KALW is your home for music discovery in the Bay Area.
Recently Announced!
Shows to look forward to—get tickets while they’re still available, and tune in for ticket giveaways!
Thursday, April 20: Chromeo, with Starfari, The Regency Ballroom
Tickets
Thursday, April 20: Hiatus Kaiyote, The Fox Theater
Tickets
Tuesday, April 25: FKJ, The Regency Ballroom
Tickets
Sunday, May 7: KALW Presents Westerman, The Independent
Tickets
Saturday, June 10: Yeah Yeah Yeahs with Perfume Genius, The Greek Theatre - Berkeley
Tickets
Saturday, July 15: An Evening with Diana Krall, The Fox Theater
Tickets
Tuesday, August 8, 2023: Big Thief & Lucinda Williams, The Greek Theatre - Berkeley
Tickets
Friday, August 18 & Saturday, August 19: Fleet Foxes and My Morning Jacket, The Greek Theatre
Tickets
Thursday, August 24: Weezer, Spoon, White Reaper, The Greek Theatre
Tickets
Live Music in the Bay Area March 2023
Braxton Cook, Sun, Mar. 5 - Great American Music Hall
Saxophonist and vocalist, Braxton Cook mixes the improvisatory elements of jazz, the soulful melodies of R&B and deeply emotional songwriting into a fresh sound all his own. The Juilliard graduate and Emmy-Award Winning jazz artist performs at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco on his Black Nostalgia tour.
Tickets
Kimbra, Fri, Mar. 10 - The UC Theatre
Pop star Kimbra rose to international fame when her duet with Gotya,“Somebody That I Used to Know,” garnished two Grammy Awards: “Record of the Year” and “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” She comes to The UC Theatre in Berkeley, and singer/songwriter and producer Tei Shi supports.
Tickets
Wax Tailor, Fri, Mar. 10 - The Regency Ballroom
The multifaceted, downtempo artist brings his unique blend of hip-hip, soul, and funk to The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco. Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise join.
Tickets
Parov Stelar, Sat, Mar. 11 - The Fox Theater
“Electro-swing” pioneer Parov Stelar and his band are coming to the Bay Area on their first US tour in over 5 years. DJ El Siciliano supports.
Tickets
Amadou & Mariam, Thurs - Sun, Mar. 16-19 - SFJazz, Miner Auditorium
The famed “blind couple from Mali,” return to SFJazz with their grooving, GRAMMY-nominated mix of Malian pop and Hendrix-flavored blues-rock. Amadou & Mariam perform at the Miner Auditorium in San Francisco.
Tickets
KALW Presents The Brothers Comatose, Fri, Mar. 17 & Sat, Mar. 18 - Great American Music Hall
We’re thrilled to present The Brothers Comatose.The five-piece string band brings their raucous fun to the Great American Music Hall for two nights! Andrew St. James joins the Friday night show, and Wolf Jett joins Saturday. To not miss out, we recommend going both nights.
Tickets
Shygirl, Tues, Mar. 21 - Regency Ballroom
Lyricist and DJ Shygirl comes to the Regency Ballroom on her Nymph World Tour Part. 1.
Tickets
Orions Belte, Fri, Mar. 24 - The Chapel
Norwegian instrumentalists Orions Belte bring new music from their forthcoming third studio album to The Chapel in San Francisco for an all-ages show.
Tickets
KALW Presents Los Amigos Invisibles, Sat, Mar. 25 - The Independent
We’re thrilled to present the long-acclaimed Venezuelan band Los Amigos Invisibles on their return to San Francisco.
Tickets
KALW Presents Mac Ayres, Thurs, Mar. 30 - The Warfield
Producer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Mac Ayres comes to The Warfield in San Francisco for an all-ages show as part of the “Comfortable Enough” tour.
Tickets