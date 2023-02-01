KALW Presents: The Brothers Comatose, Los Amigos Invisibles, Mac Ayres, and more

KALW is your home for music discovery in the Bay Area.

Recently Announced!

Shows to look forward to—get tickets while they’re still available, and tune in for ticket giveaways!

Thursday, April 20: Chromeo, with Starfari, The Regency Ballroom

Thursday, April 20: Hiatus Kaiyote, The Fox Theater

Tuesday, April 25: FKJ, The Regency Ballroom

Sunday, May 7: KALW Presents Westerman, The Independent

Saturday, June 10: Yeah Yeah Yeahs with Perfume Genius, The Greek Theatre - Berkeley

Saturday, July 15: An Evening with Diana Krall, The Fox Theater

Tuesday, August 8, 2023: Big Thief & Lucinda Williams, The Greek Theatre - Berkeley

Friday, August 18 & Saturday, August 19: Fleet Foxes and My Morning Jacket, The Greek Theatre

Thursday, August 24: Weezer, Spoon, White Reaper, The Greek Theatre

Live Music in the Bay Area March 2023

Braxton Cook, Sun, Mar. 5 - Great American Music Hall

Saxophonist and vocalist, Braxton Cook mixes the improvisatory elements of jazz, the soulful melodies of R&B and deeply emotional songwriting into a fresh sound all his own. The Juilliard graduate and Emmy-Award Winning jazz artist performs at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco on his Black Nostalgia tour.

Kimbra, Fri, Mar. 10 - The UC Theatre

Pop star Kimbra rose to international fame when her duet with Gotya,“Somebody That I Used to Know,” garnished two Grammy Awards: “Record of the Year” and “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” She comes to The UC Theatre in Berkeley, and singer/songwriter and producer Tei Shi supports.

Wax Tailor, Fri, Mar. 10 - The Regency Ballroom

The multifaceted, downtempo artist brings his unique blend of hip-hip, soul, and funk to The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco. Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise join.

Parov Stelar, Sat, Mar. 11 - The Fox Theater

“Electro-swing” pioneer Parov Stelar and his band are coming to the Bay Area on their first US tour in over 5 years. DJ El Siciliano supports.

Amadou & Mariam, Thurs - Sun, Mar. 16-19 - SFJazz, Miner Auditorium

The famed “blind couple from Mali,” return to SFJazz with their grooving, GRAMMY-nominated mix of Malian pop and Hendrix-flavored blues-rock. Amadou & Mariam perform at the Miner Auditorium in San Francisco.

KALW Presents The Brothers Comatose, Fri, Mar. 17 & Sat, Mar. 18 - Great American Music Hall

We’re thrilled to present The Brothers Comatose.The five-piece string band brings their raucous fun to the Great American Music Hall for two nights! Andrew St. James joins the Friday night show, and Wolf Jett joins Saturday. To not miss out, we recommend going both nights.

Shygirl, Tues, Mar. 21 - Regency Ballroom

Lyricist and DJ Shygirl comes to the Regency Ballroom on her Nymph World Tour Part. 1.

Orions Belte, Fri, Mar. 24 - The Chapel

Norwegian instrumentalists Orions Belte bring new music from their forthcoming third studio album to The Chapel in San Francisco for an all-ages show.

KALW Presents Los Amigos Invisibles, Sat, Mar. 25 - The Independent

We’re thrilled to present the long-acclaimed Venezuelan band Los Amigos Invisibles on their return to San Francisco.

KALW Presents Mac Ayres, Thurs, Mar. 30 - The Warfield

Producer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Mac Ayres comes to The Warfield in San Francisco for an all-ages show as part of the “Comfortable Enough” tour.

