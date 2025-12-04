KALW Almanac - Thursday December 4, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 4th of December of 2025,

December 4 is the 338th day of the year

27 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days remain until Winter Solstice

Sunrise at 7:09:46 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:45 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.8°F.

We will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:00:15 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:58 am at 2.82 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 8:59 am at 7.29 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:15 pm at -1.72 feet

And The final high tide of the day will be at 11:23 am at 5.09 feet

The Moon is currently 99.6% visible

(is it still) a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a 100% visible Full Moon this afternoon at 3:14 pm

The December moon is called the Full Cold Moon

This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip, and the nights become long and dark.

The moon is also called the....

Drift Clearing Moon (Cree)

Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree)

Hoar Frost Moon (Cree)

Little Spirit Moon (Anishinaabe)

Long Night Moon (Mohican)

Mid-winter Moon (Lakota, Northern Ojibwe)

Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala)

Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers (Dakota)

Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee)

Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

Moon Before Yule

Long Night Moon

Oak Moon

Today is....

Cabernet Franc Day

Extraordinary Work Team Recognition Day

International Cheetah Day

National Cookie Day

National Dice Day

National Sock Day

Santa's List Day

Wear Brown Shoes Day

Wildlife Conservation Day

Today is also....

Navy Day (India)

Thai Environment Day (Thailand)

Tupou I Day (Tonga)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

AD 34 – Persius, Roman poet (died 62)

1835 – Samuel Butler, English author and critic (died 1902)

1875 – Rainer Maria Rilke, Austrian-Swiss poet and author (died 1926)

1892 – Francisco Franco, Spanish general and dictator, Prime Minister of Spain (died 1975)

1903 – Cornell Woolrich, American author (died 1968)

1910 – Alex North, American composer and conductor (died 1991)

1914 – Claude Renoir, French cinematographer (died 1993)

1915 – Eddie Heywood, American pianist and composer (died 1989)

1921 – Deanna Durbin, Canadian actress and singer (died 2013)

1923 – Charles Keating, American lawyer and financier (died 2014)

1931 – Wally George, American radio and television host (died 2003)

1936 – John Giorno, American poet and performance artist (died 2019)

1937 – Max Baer Jr., American actor, director, and producer

1944 – Chris Hillman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Anna McGarrigle, Canadian musician and singer-songwriter

1944 – Dennis Wilson, American singer-songwriter, producer, and drummer (died 1983)

1948 – Southside Johnny, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Jeff Bridges, American actor

1955 – Cassandra Wilson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1964 – Marisa Tomei, American actress

1966 – Fred Armisen, American actor and musician

1966 – Suzanne Malveaux, American journalist

1966 – Suzette M. Malveaux, American lawyer and academic

1969 – Jay-Z, American rapper, producer, actor, and co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records

1973 – Tyra Banks, American model, actress, and producer

1973 – Kate Rusby, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

1865 – North Carolina ratifies 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed two days later by Georgia, and U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks.

1875 – Notorious New York City politician Boss Tweed escapes from prison; he is later recaptured in Spain.

1881 – The first edition of the Los Angeles Times is published.

1906 – Alpha Phi Alpha the first intercollegiate Greek lettered fraternity for African-Americans was founded at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

1909 – The Montreal Canadiens ice hockey club, the oldest surviving professional hockey franchise in the world, is founded as a charter member of the National Hockey Association.

1918 – U.S. President Woodrow Wilson sails for the World War I peace talks in Versailles, becoming the first US president to travel to Europe while in office.

1956 – The Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash) get together at Sun Studio for the first and last time.

1964 – Free Speech Movement: Police arrest over 800 students at the University of California, Berkeley, following their takeover and sit-in at the administration building in protest of the UC Regents' decision to forbid protests on UC property.

1965 – Launch of Gemini 7 with crew members Frank Borman and Jim Lovell. The Gemini 7 spacecraft was the passive target for the first crewed space rendezvous performed by the crew of Gemini 6A.

1969 – Black Panther Party members Fred Hampton and Mark Clark are shot and killed during a raid by 14 Chicago police officers.

1971 – During a concert by Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention at the Montreux Casino, an audience member fires a flare gun into the ceiling, causing a fire that destroys the venue. The incident served as the inspiration for Deep Purple's 1973 song Smoke on the Water.

1978 – Following the murder of Mayor George Moscone, Dianne Feinstein becomes San Francisco's first female mayor.

