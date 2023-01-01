© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Music Best of 2023

We’ve made it to the end of another year, and that means we here at KALW Music have been thinking about the albums and songs that stood out. As always, our music programmers delivered Best of 2023 lists that featured some familiar favorites as well as hidden gems that we hope will bring some color to your playlists.

Charlotte K

Lucinda Chua “YIAN" (4AD) Priya Ragu “Santhosam" (Warner Records) Sessa "Estrela Acesa: Demos & Alternates" (Mexican Summer) Sampha “Lahai” (Young) Barry Can’t Swim “When Will We Land?” (Ninja Tune) Genesis Owusu “STRUGGLER" (OURNESS) Souleance “Beautiful” (Heavenly Sweetness) Deki Alem "Fluent Stutter" (Deki Alem) Surprise Chef "Friendship EP” (Big Crown Records) WITCH “Zango” (Desert Daze Sound

Sampha Lahai - An album on constant repeat this year, Lahai is transcendent and spiritual on the one hand, and it will also make you want to dance to a few tracks like "Spirit 2.0" on the other. Between some soothing synths, layered vocal loops, ambient textures, and warped and warmed drum beats, this album has a bit of everything for everybody. The lyrics also demonstrate Sampha's amazing writing talent. Sprinkled with references to flying, the sky, and lightness, the lyrics also show the genuine personality of Sampha who opens up about love, memories, and life.
- Charlotte K

Varnish La Piscine "NUBIAN FARLOW" (Ed Banger Records) KABEAUSHÉ "THESE DISHES AIN’T GONNA DO THEMSELVES" (Monkeytown Records) Loraine James “Gentle Confrontation” (Hyperdub Ltd) SIPHO. “SOBER" (Dirty Hit) Oko Ebombo "Nalingi Yo" (MOKILI) Altın Gün "Rakıya Su Katamam" (ATO Records) BAMBII "One Touch” (Innovative Leisure) Obongjayar “Who Will Let Him In” (September Recordings) Yussef Dayes "Marching Band” (feat. Masego) (Nonesuch Records) Esperanza Spalding "Não Ao Marco Temporal" (Concord)

Yussef Dayes ``Marching Band ft. Masego” - A track that is immediately anthemic and contagious thanks to Masego's catchy opening riff. Weaving dedicated harmonies with an uber-talented band led by producer composer, and drum maestro Yussef Dayes, the track boldly encourages more female-driven marching bands. With Elijah Fox on keys, Maxwell Hunter on bass, and Venna on sax, the track leaves you filled with spiritual energy channeled by the incomparable drum rhythms and patterns of Dayes.
- Charlotte K

Dore Stein

Guy Buttery & Derek Gripper “Live in Cape Town” (Guy Buttery Music) Shakti “This Moment” (Abstract Logix) Meral Polat Trio “Ez Kî Me” (Self-Released) Aleph Quintet “Shapes of Silence” (Igloo Records) Shemekia Copeland “Done Come Too Far” (Alligator Records) Ali Farka Touré “Voyageur” (World Circuit/Hannibal) Orchestra Gold “Medicine” (Orchestra Gold) Hijaz “Hijaz + Strings” (Zephyrus Records) Driss El Maloumi “Aswat” (Contre-Jour) Naya Baaz (Rez Abbasi & Josh Feinberg) “Charm” (Whirlwind Recordings)

Eryka

aja monet "when the poems do what they do" (drink sum wtr) Phi-Psonics "Octava" (Gondwana Records) Kali Uchis "Red Moon In Venus" (Geffen Records) Matthew Halsall "An Ever Changing View" (Gondwana Records) Peso Pluma "GÉNESIS" (Double P Records) Alabaster DePlume "Come with Fierce Grace" (International Anthem Recording Company) Bobby Lee "Endless Skyways" (Tompkins Square) Zach Bryan "Zach Bryan" (Warner Records) Robert Finley "Black Bayou" (Easy Eye Sound) East Forest "Music For The Deck of The Titanic" (Bright Antenna Records)

aja monet when the poems do what they do - The way this album holds you, let me tell you, it is nothing but love. When the poems do what they want to, they command a deep presence. Stillness, time stops, listening, deeply listening. This album is the sermon, the meditation, the coziest blanket, the best friend, and all the safe space you ever needed. Her words, her voice, the instrumentation, all of it, pure bliss and definitely a blessing.
- Eryka

JBoogie

Say She She “Silver” (Karma Chief Records) Pachyman “Switched-On” (ATO) Jungle “Volcano” (Caiola Records/AWAL) Bakar “Halo” (Black Butter) Balcony Mix Africa & Major League Djz “Mushroom Park” (Balcony Mix Africa) Juls “PALMWINE DIARIES VOL. 1” (BEEESIDE) Jitwam “Third (Deluxe)” (Roya) KAYTRAMINÉ “KAYTRAMINÉ” (Venice Music) LEISURE “Leisurevision” (Nettwerk) IAMNOBODI “COMPASS, Vol. 2” (IAMNOBODI)

Say She She Silver - Receiving a co-sign from Nile Rodgers on national television, Say She She's sophomore album is a perfect listen while taking an afternoon stroll, dancing in your kitchen, or spending time with a loved one. This dynamic trio of women effortlessly delivers a captivating fusion of passionate, psychedelic disco soul enriched with a vintage analog vibe that paradoxically feels both timeless and modern. Each member boasts an impressive musical background, having previously graced the stage with El Michaels Affair, Chicano Batman, and 79.5. These ladies can't be stopped!
- J Boogie

Kevin Vance

Rachel Garlin "The Ballad of Madelyne & Therese" (Rachel Garlin) Erin Ruth "Erin Ruth" (Erin Ruth) Larry & Joe "Nuevo South Train" (SideHustle) Taj Mahal "Savoy" (Stony Plain Records) Karan Casey "Nine Apples of Gold" (Karan Casey) Lara Downes "Reflections: Scott Joplin Reconsidered" (Rising Sun Music) Keturah "Keturah" (Hen House Studios) Nina Gerber "Time Is Funny That Way" (Goatscape Music) Kimi Djabaté "Dindin" (Cumbancha Records) Raye Zaragoza "Hold That Spirit" (Rebel River Records

LadyRyan

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah "Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning" (Ropeadope) Nimsins & Versâam "The Grass Suffers" (SINSBLFE) Jane Handcock "World of Women" (Death Row Records) Jazz Mafia "Un-covered, Vol. 5: Nigeria, Jamaica & Beyond" (JM Collective Recordings) Larry June & Cardo "The Night Shift" (The Freeminded Records/EMPIRE) Holy Hive "Big Crown Vaults, Vol. 3" (Big Crown Records) Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD "New Heart Designs" (Roadrunner Records) Durand Jones "Wait Til I Get Over" (Dead Oceans) Victoria Monét "Jaguar II" (Lovett Music/RCA Records) Kali Uchis "Red Moon in Venus"

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah Bark Out Thunder, Roar Out Lightning - The artist formerly known as Christian Scott, presents to us a testament to his West African, Native American and Black American Heritage, bridging past and future by marrying the folkloric styles, ceremonial and ritual practices of the Maroon and Afro-Indigenous Chiefdoms, and culture of New Orleans with Stretch Music. The result is a spellbinding exhibition of Afro-New Orleanian and West African expression where music, dance, and cultures unite.
- LadyRyan

Marcus Rosario

The South Hill Experiment "Moonshots" (Self-Released) Hector Morlet "The Variety Show" (Self-Released) Domenico Lancellotti "sramba." (Mais Um Discos) Shafiq Husayn "So Gold" (Nature Sounds) Espen Horne "The Anatomy of Serene Eloquence" (Wah Wah 45s) Daniel Haaksman "Sonido Lava" (Man Recordings) Yazmin Lacey "Voice Notes" (Own Your Own) Onipa "Off The Grid" (Real World) B. Cool-Aid, Pink Siifu & Ahwlee "Leather Blvd." (Lex) Jamma-Dee "Perceptions" (NBN
David Boyer

Shafiq Husayn So Gold - So Gold emerged from sessions Shafiq Husayn described as saturated with 'pure love, magic, inspiration!' As one-third of the enigmatic Sa-Ra Creative Partners, his otherworldly album showcases an array of extraordinary features, making it a captivating fusion of cosmic soul and collaborative brilliance.
- Marcus Rosario

Patrick King Most

Alanna Royale “Trouble Is” (Trash Casual) Cleo Sol “Heaven” (Forever Living Originals) De La Soul “Stakes is High” (AOI LLC) Hit-Boy “SURF OR DROWN” (Hit-Boy Music) Jungle “Volcano” (Caiola Records) Pachyman “Switched-On” (ATO Records) Sampha “Lahai” (Young) Say She She “Silver” (Karma Chief Records) Sven Wunder “Late Again” (Piano Piano) Thes One “Farewell, my friend.” (Piecelock 70

Cleo Sol Heaven - When Cleo Sol speaks, you should always listen. Though we’ve come to expect artists to share every aspect of their lives, Sol lets the focus of how we know her to be her music. For “Heaven”, her first of two albums from this year, she bravely opens up and shares her spirit. Instead of just singing about “romance” in a broad sense, she delves deeper examining self-love, platonic intimacy, father issues, and her connection with God. Guiding us alongside Cleo, is INFLO, a producer who creates from the shadows, but whose name can be found at the top of the charts with production for Adele to KALW favorites SAULT & Little Simz. Sonically, expect hints of gospel alongside D’Angelo-era “Voodoo”. With only 9 songs and running at just exactly 30 minutes, “Heaven” can make you feel blessed that we exist at the same as Cleo Sol.
- Patrick King Most

Wonway Posibul

St Francis Hotel & Liam Bailey "Enfant Terrible" (Self-Released) Y La Bamba "Lucha" (Tender Loving Empire Records) Unknown Mortal Orchestra "V" (Jagjaguwar) The Circling Sun “Spirits” (Soundway Records) Chip Wickham “Love & Life” (Gondwana Records) Sol ChYld “Something Came To Me” (Urth2Saturn) aja monet “when the poems do what they do” (drink sum wtr) Pharoah Sanders “Pharoah” (Deluxe Reissue) (Luaka Bop) Eddie Chacon “Sundown” (Stones Throw Records) Madison McFerrin “I Hope You Can Forgive Me” (MADMCFERRIN MUSIC)

Y La Bamba Lucha - A perfect blend of indie sounds with Xicanx roots and identity. Dreamy music to overcome lost love and generational trauma.
- Wonway Posibul

KALW Music best albums of 2022 Devon StrolovitchBenny Sings “Young Hearts” (Stones Throw Records) Yaya Bey “munerah” (Big Dada) Kwudi “Fast Car” (L’Heritage) Ella Thompson “Never Fight The Way You Feel” (Hopestreet Recordings) El Michels Affair & Black Thought “Glorious Game” (feat. KIRBY) (Big Crown Records) Caíto Sánchez “Planeador” (Names You Can Trust) Maleet “Caridad” (Push the Fader) Jungle “Holding On” (Caiola Records/AWAL) Nabihah Iqbal “This World Couldn’t See Us” (Ninja Tune) WITCH “Message From WITCH” (Desert Daze Sound

Jungle “Holding On” - A song that is absolute release. A reminder that sometimes all that is keeping us grounded on this wild planet is an unrelenting bass, drum, and dancefloor.
- Wonway Posibul