KALW Music Best of 2023

We’ve made it to the end of another year, and that means we here at KALW Music have been thinking about the albums and songs that stood out. As always, our music programmers delivered Best of 2023 lists that featured some familiar favorites as well as hidden gems that we hope will bring some color to your playlists.



Charlotte K

Sampha Lahai - An album on constant repeat this year, Lahai is transcendent and spiritual on the one hand, and it will also make you want to dance to a few tracks like "Spirit 2.0" on the other. Between some soothing synths, layered vocal loops, ambient textures, and warped and warmed drum beats, this album has a bit of everything for everybody. The lyrics also demonstrate Sampha's amazing writing talent. Sprinkled with references to flying, the sky, and lightness, the lyrics also show the genuine personality of Sampha who opens up about love, memories, and life.

- Charlotte K

Yussef Dayes ``Marching Band ft. Masego” - A track that is immediately anthemic and contagious thanks to Masego's catchy opening riff. Weaving dedicated harmonies with an uber-talented band led by producer composer, and drum maestro Yussef Dayes, the track boldly encourages more female-driven marching bands. With Elijah Fox on keys, Maxwell Hunter on bass, and Venna on sax, the track leaves you filled with spiritual energy channeled by the incomparable drum rhythms and patterns of Dayes.

- Charlotte K



Dore Stein

Eryka

aja monet when the poems do what they do - The way this album holds you, let me tell you, it is nothing but love. When the poems do what they want to, they command a deep presence. Stillness, time stops, listening, deeply listening. This album is the sermon, the meditation, the coziest blanket, the best friend, and all the safe space you ever needed. Her words, her voice, the instrumentation, all of it, pure bliss and definitely a blessing.

- Eryka



JBoogie

Say She She Silver - Receiving a co-sign from Nile Rodgers on national television, Say She She's sophomore album is a perfect listen while taking an afternoon stroll, dancing in your kitchen, or spending time with a loved one. This dynamic trio of women effortlessly delivers a captivating fusion of passionate, psychedelic disco soul enriched with a vintage analog vibe that paradoxically feels both timeless and modern. Each member boasts an impressive musical background, having previously graced the stage with El Michaels Affair, Chicano Batman, and 79.5. These ladies can't be stopped!

- J Boogie



Kevin Vance

LadyRyan

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah Bark Out Thunder, Roar Out Lightning - The artist formerly known as Christian Scott, presents to us a testament to his West African, Native American and Black American Heritage, bridging past and future by marrying the folkloric styles, ceremonial and ritual practices of the Maroon and Afro-Indigenous Chiefdoms, and culture of New Orleans with Stretch Music. The result is a spellbinding exhibition of Afro-New Orleanian and West African expression where music, dance, and cultures unite.

- LadyRyan



Marcus Rosario

David Boyer

Shafiq Husayn So Gold - So Gold emerged from sessions Shafiq Husayn described as saturated with 'pure love, magic, inspiration!' As one-third of the enigmatic Sa-Ra Creative Partners, his otherworldly album showcases an array of extraordinary features, making it a captivating fusion of cosmic soul and collaborative brilliance.

- Marcus Rosario



Patrick King Most

Cleo Sol Heaven - When Cleo Sol speaks, you should always listen. Though we’ve come to expect artists to share every aspect of their lives, Sol lets the focus of how we know her to be her music. For “Heaven”, her first of two albums from this year, she bravely opens up and shares her spirit. Instead of just singing about “romance” in a broad sense, she delves deeper examining self-love, platonic intimacy, father issues, and her connection with God. Guiding us alongside Cleo, is INFLO, a producer who creates from the shadows, but whose name can be found at the top of the charts with production for Adele to KALW favorites SAULT & Little Simz. Sonically, expect hints of gospel alongside D’Angelo-era “Voodoo”. With only 9 songs and running at just exactly 30 minutes, “Heaven” can make you feel blessed that we exist at the same as Cleo Sol.

- Patrick King Most



Wonway Posibul

Y La Bamba Lucha - A perfect blend of indie sounds with Xicanx roots and identity. Dreamy music to overcome lost love and generational trauma.

- Wonway Posibul

Jungle “Holding On” - A song that is absolute release. A reminder that sometimes all that is keeping us grounded on this wild planet is an unrelenting bass, drum, and dancefloor.

- Wonway Posibul

