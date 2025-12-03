KALW Almanac - Wednesday December 3, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 3rd of December of 2025
December 3 is the 337th day of the year
28 days remain until the end of the year.
18 days until winter begins
Sunrise in San Francisco at 7:08:52 am
and sunset will be at 4:50:48 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:59:50 am.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.8°F.
The first low tide was at 2:08 am at 2.49 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:15 am at 7.09 feet
The next low tide at 3:27 pm at -1.36 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight 10:27 pm at 4.96 feet
The Moon is currently 96.8% visible
It's still a Waxing Gibbous moon
We can call it a 100% visible Full Moon tomorrow at 3:14 pm
The December moon is called the Full Cold Moon
This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip, and the nights become long and dark.
The moon is also called the....
Drift Clearing Moon (Cree)
Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree)
Hoar Frost Moon (Cree)
Little Spirit Moon (Anishinaabe)
Long Night Moon (Mohican)
Mid-winter Moon (Lakota, Northern Ojibwe)
Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala)
Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers (Dakota)
Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee)
Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)
Moon Before Yule
Long Night Moon
Oak Moon
Today is....
Choose Women Wednesday
Let's Hug Day
Make a Gift Day
National Apple Pie Day
National Green Bean Casserole Day
National Package Protection Day
National Peppermint Latte Day
National Roof-Over-Your-Head Day
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Special Kids Day
Today is also...
Doctors' Day in Cuba
International Day of Persons with Disabilities
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1729 – Antonio Soler, Spanish composer and theorist (died 1783)
1842 – Phoebe Hearst, American philanthropist and activist (died 1919)
1842 – Charles Alfred Pillsbury, American businessman, founded the Pillsbury Company (died 1899)
1857 – Joseph Conrad, Polish-born British novelist (died 1924)
1883 – Anton Webern, Austrian composer and conductor (died 1945)
1895 – Anna Freud, Austrian-English psychologist and psychoanalyst (died 1982)
1911 – Nino Rota, Italian pianist, composer, conductor, and academic (died 1979)
1927 – Andy Williams, American singer (died 2012)
1930 – Jean-Luc Godard, French-Swiss director and screenwriter (died 2022)
1942 – David K. Shipler, American journalist and author
1944 – Ralph McTell, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1948 – Ozzy Osbourne, English singer-songwriter (died 2025)
1960 – Julianne Moore, American actress and author
1963 – Terri Schiavo, American medical patient (died 2005)
1979 – Tiffany Haddish, American comedian and actress
...and on this day in history....
1800 – United States presidential election: The Electoral College casts votes for president and vice president that result in a tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr.
1818 – Illinois becomes the 21st U.S. state.
1901 – In a State of the Union message, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt delivers a 20,000-word report to the House of Representatives asking Congress to curb the power of trusts "within reasonable limits". The speech was not delivered in person.
1960 – The musical Camelot debuts at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway. It will become associated with the Kennedy administration.
1967 – At Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, a transplant team headed by Christiaan Barnard carries out the first heart transplant on a human (53-year-old Louis Washkansky).
1989 – In a meeting off the coast of Malta, U.S. President George H. W. Bush and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev release statements indicating that the Cold War between NATO and the Warsaw Pact may be coming to an end.
1994 – Sony releases the PlayStation game console in Japan.
1997 – In Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, representatives from 121 countries sign the Ottawa Treaty prohibiting manufacture and deployment of anti-personnel landmines. The United States, People's Republic of China, and Russia do not sign the treaty, however.