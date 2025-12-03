KALW Almanac - Wednesday December 3, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 3rd of December of 2025

December 3 is the 337th day of the year

28 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until winter begins

Sunrise in San Francisco at 7:08:52 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:48 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:59:50 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.8°F.

The first low tide was at 2:08 am at 2.49 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:15 am at 7.09 feet

The next low tide at 3:27 pm at -1.36 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight 10:27 pm at 4.96 feet

The Moon is currently 96.8% visible

It's still a Waxing Gibbous moon

We can call it a 100% visible Full Moon tomorrow at 3:14 pm

The December moon is called the Full Cold Moon

This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip, and the nights become long and dark.

The moon is also called the....

Drift Clearing Moon (Cree)

Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree)

Hoar Frost Moon (Cree)

Little Spirit Moon (Anishinaabe)

Long Night Moon (Mohican)

Mid-winter Moon (Lakota, Northern Ojibwe)

Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala)

Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers (Dakota)

Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee)

Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

Moon Before Yule

Long Night Moon

Oak Moon

Today is....

Choose Women Wednesday

Let's Hug Day

Make a Gift Day

National Apple Pie Day

National Green Bean Casserole Day

National Package Protection Day

National Peppermint Latte Day

National Roof-Over-Your-Head Day

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Special Kids Day

Today is also...

Doctors' Day in Cuba

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1729 – Antonio Soler, Spanish composer and theorist (died 1783)

1842 – Phoebe Hearst, American philanthropist and activist (died 1919)

1842 – Charles Alfred Pillsbury, American businessman, founded the Pillsbury Company (died 1899)

1857 – Joseph Conrad, Polish-born British novelist (died 1924)

1883 – Anton Webern, Austrian composer and conductor (died 1945)

1895 – Anna Freud, Austrian-English psychologist and psychoanalyst (died 1982)

1911 – Nino Rota, Italian pianist, composer, conductor, and academic (died 1979)

1927 – Andy Williams, American singer (died 2012)

1930 – Jean-Luc Godard, French-Swiss director and screenwriter (died 2022)

1942 – David K. Shipler, American journalist and author

1944 – Ralph McTell, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Ozzy Osbourne, English singer-songwriter (died 2025)

1960 – Julianne Moore, American actress and author

1963 – Terri Schiavo, American medical patient (died 2005)

1979 – Tiffany Haddish, American comedian and actress

...and on this day in history....

1800 – United States presidential election: The Electoral College casts votes for president and vice president that result in a tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr.

1818 – Illinois becomes the 21st U.S. state.

1901 – In a State of the Union message, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt delivers a 20,000-word report to the House of Representatives asking Congress to curb the power of trusts "within reasonable limits". The speech was not delivered in person.

1960 – The musical Camelot debuts at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway. It will become associated with the Kennedy administration.

1967 – At Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, a transplant team headed by Christiaan Barnard carries out the first heart transplant on a human (53-year-old Louis Washkansky).

1989 – In a meeting off the coast of Malta, U.S. President George H. W. Bush and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev release statements indicating that the Cold War between NATO and the Warsaw Pact may be coming to an end.

1994 – Sony releases the PlayStation game console in Japan.

1997 – In Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, representatives from 121 countries sign the Ottawa Treaty prohibiting manufacture and deployment of anti-personnel landmines. The United States, People's Republic of China, and Russia do not sign the treaty, however.

