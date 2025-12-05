KALW Almanac - Friday December 5, 2025

Today is Friday the 5th of December of 2025

December 5 is the 339th day of the year

26 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:10:39 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:43 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:00:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.9°F.

The first low tide was at 3:49 am at 3.04 feet

The first high tide was at 9:46 am at 7.33 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:05 pm at -1.83 feet

and the final high tide in the next 24 hours at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:17 am at 5.15 feet

The Moon is 99.3% visible

It's still considered a Full Moon

The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Thursday 11th of December of 2025 at 12:52 pm

Today is...

AFL-CIO Day

Bartender Appreciation Day

Bathtub Party Day

Day of the Ninja

Faux Fur Friday

International Sweater Vestiva

National Blue Jeans Day

National Comfort Food Day

National Communicate With Your Kids Day

National Commute With Your Baby Day

National Sacher Torte Day

Repeal of Prohibition Day

Today is also....

Children's Day in Suriname

Day of Military Honour - Battle of Moscow in Russia

Discovery Day in Haiti and Dominican Republic

International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development

Klozum in Schiermonnikoog, Netherlands

Saint Nicholas' Eve in Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Hungary, Romania, Germany, Poland and the UK

Krampusnacht in Austria

The King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Birthday in Thailand

World Soil Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with....

852 – Zhu Wen, Chinese emperor (died 912)

1666 – Francesco Scarlatti, Italian violinist and composer (died 1741)

1782 – Martin Van Buren, American lawyer and politician, 8th President of the United States (died 1862)

1839 – George Armstrong Custer, American general (died 1876)

1890 – Fritz Lang, Austrian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1976)

1901 – Walt Disney, American animator, director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (died 1966)

1901 – Milton H. Erickson, American psychiatrist and author (died 1980)

1902 – Strom Thurmond, American educator, general, and politician, 103rd Governor of South Carolina (died 2003)

1905 – Otto Preminger, Austrian-American actor, director, and producer (died 1986)

1907 – Lin Biao, Chinese general and politician, 2nd Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China (died 1971)

1911 – Władysław Szpilman, Polish pianist and composer (died 2000)

1912 – Sonny Boy Williamson II, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (died 1965)

1925 – Anastasio Somoza Debayle, Nicaraguan politician, 73rd President of Nicaragua (died 1980)

1926 – Adetoun Ogunsheye, first female Nigerian professor and university dean

1932 – Little Richard, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (died 2020)

1934 – Joan Didion, American novelist and screenwriter (died 2021)

1935 – Calvin Trillin, American novelist, humorist, and journalist

1936 – James Lee Burke, American journalist, author, and academic

1938 – J. J. Cale, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2013)

1946 – José Carreras, Spanish tenor and actor

1947 – Egberto Gismonti, Brazilian jazz guitarist, pianist, and composer ("Dança das cabeças"), born in Carmo, Brazil

1947 – Jim Messina, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Jim Plunkett, American football player and radio host

1960 – Osvaldo Golijov, Argentinian-American composer and educator

1961 – Laura Flanders, British journalist

1963 – Doctor Dré, American television and radio host

1968 – Margaret Cho, American comedian, actress, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Lisa Marie, American model and actress

1980 – Ibrahim Maalouf, Lebanese-born French trumpeter, born in Beirut, Lebanon

....and on this day in history....

1831 – Former U.S. President John Quincy Adams takes his seat in the House of Representatives.

1848 – California Gold Rush: In a message to the United States Congress, U.S. President James K. Polk confirms that large amounts of gold had been discovered in California.

1933 – The Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, repealing Prohibition in the United States.

1935 – Mary McLeod Bethune founds the National Council of Negro Women in New York City.

1945 – Flight 19, a group of TBF Avengers, disappears in the Bermuda Triangle.

1952 – Beginning of the Great Smog in London. A cold fog combines with air pollution and brings the city to a standstill for four days. Later, a Ministry of Health report estimates 4,000 fatalities as a result of it.

1955 – The American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations merge and form the AFL–CIO.

1955 – E. D. Nixon and Rosa Parks lead the Montgomery bus boycott.

1991 – Leonid Kravchuk is elected the first president of Ukraine.

2005 – The Civil Partnership Act comes into effect in the United Kingdom, and the first civil partnership is registered there.