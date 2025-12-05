Six months after LA protests, how have ICE raids & resistance evolved?
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing how ICE raids and protests have evolved six months after they began in Los Angeles.
Communities across the country have been transformed by arrests and deportations, and community organizing. How has media coverage changed over the past six months?
Guests:
Christina Carrega, national criminal justice reporter for Capital B
Sergio Olmos, investigative reporter for CalMatters
Bobbi-Jeanne Misick, Immigration reporter with Verite News
Resources:
CalMatters: The blueprint for the national immigration raids came from California
The Guardian: ‘Living an American nightmare’: LA hearing details lasting trauma of ICE raids
The Marshall Project: Why New Orleans Became Trump's Newest Immigration Target
Capital B: A City-by-City Breakdown of Trump’s Immigration Raids and Troop Deployments