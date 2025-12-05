© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Six months after LA protests, how have ICE raids & resistance evolved?

By Sunni Khalid,
Andrew Stelzer
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:22 AM PST
CC/flickr user CN

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing how ICE raids and protests have evolved six months after they began in Los Angeles.

Communities across the country have been transformed by arrests and deportations, and community organizing. How has media coverage changed over the past six months?

Guests:

Christina Carrega, national criminal justice reporter for Capital B

Sergio Olmos, investigative reporter for CalMatters

Bobbi-Jeanne Misick, Immigration reporter with Verite News

Resources:

CalMatters: The blueprint for the national immigration raids came from California

The Guardian: ‘Living an American nightmare’: LA hearing details lasting trauma of ICE raids

The Marshall Project: Why New Orleans Became Trump's Newest Immigration Target

Capital B: A City-by-City Breakdown of Trump’s Immigration Raids and Troop Deployments

Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
Andrew Stelzer