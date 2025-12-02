© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

'The Librarians' highlights educators fighting book bans & censorship

By Sunni Khalid,
Nina Kissinger
Published December 2, 2025 at 8:01 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing 'The Librarians,' a new documentary about the educators fighting Republican book bans and standing for the freedom to read across country.

According to PEN America, there have been nearly 23,000 book bans in public schools nationwide since 2021, most of them targeting books about racism, sexuality, gender, and history.

Kim A. Snyder’s documentary follows librarians in Texas, Florida, and beyond as they confront these sweeping bans and the forces behind them head on, face personal attacks and threats for refusing to censor their libraries, and find themselves thrust into the national spotlight for standing up for intellectual freedom.

Guest:

Kim A. Snyder, Academy Award nominee, Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker, and director/producer of 'The Librarians'

Resources:

Publishers Weekly: In November's School Board Elections, Voters Stood with Librarians

Literary Hub: In Praise of Librarians in Dangerous Times

The New York Times: ‘Rampant’ Book Bans Are Being Taken for Granted, Free Speech Group Warns

Your Call
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
