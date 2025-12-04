Kicking the Hornet’s Nest: US Foreign Policy in the Middle East

© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
By Sunni Khalid,
Nina Kissinger
Published December 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, diplomatic historian Daniel Zoughbie discusses his new book, Kicking the Hornet’s Nest: U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East from Truman to Trump

Zoughbie argues that the decisions of twelve US presidents – from Truman to Trump – have unleashed the instability and conflict that has shaped the Middle East today. He says decades of presidential decision-making – often driven by short-term political interests – have fueled genocides, nationalist conflicts, and refugee crises. The only way to build a better future is by understanding this complex past.

Guest:

Daniel Zoughbie, complex-systems scientist, diplomatic historian, and author of Kicking the Hornet’s Nest: U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East from Truman to Trump

Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
