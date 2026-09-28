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State of the Bay
State of the Bay

Transit Taxes on the November Ballot / Black Art Week

By Chris Nooney,
Wendy Holcombe
Published September 28, 2026 at 5:49 PM PDT
Muni bus on San Francisco street
Jann Ramirez
/
KALW News
SFMTA hopes new projects will help fund its transit system.

We hear arguments for and against Proposition RTM and Proposition H and get a preview of Black Art Week

Deep Dive: We’ll look at the pros and cons of Proposition H - the Stronger Muni for All San Francisco parcel tax - and Proposition RTM - the Regional Transit Measure imposing a five-county Bay Area sales tax to shore up public transit agencies. Are we too taxed already? What do you think is the best path forward for our struggling public transit system?

Guests:

Alicia John-Baptiste, San Francisco's Chief of Infrastructure, Climate and Mobility, joining in her personal capacity

Debora Allen, business and finance consultant and former BART board director

Marie Hurabiell, Founder and Executive Director of ConnectedSF and former Congressional candidate

Sebastian Petty, Senior Transportation Policy Advisor at SPUR

Culture Splash: Monetta White, CEO of the Museum of the African Diaspora, gives us a preview of Black Art Week.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney, Katie Colley

Tags
State of the Bay 2026 Elections2026 Midterm Elections — California2026 Midterm Elections — San Francisco
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney
Wendy Holcombe
See stories by Wendy Holcombe