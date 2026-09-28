Transit Taxes on the November Ballot / Black Art Week

Deep Dive: We’ll look at the pros and cons of Proposition H - the Stronger Muni for All San Francisco parcel tax - and Proposition RTM - the Regional Transit Measure imposing a five-county Bay Area sales tax to shore up public transit agencies. Are we too taxed already? What do you think is the best path forward for our struggling public transit system?

Guests:

Alicia John-Baptiste, San Francisco's Chief of Infrastructure, Climate and Mobility, joining in her personal capacity

Debora Allen, business and finance consultant and former BART board director

Marie Hurabiell, Founder and Executive Director of ConnectedSF and former Congressional candidate

Sebastian Petty, Senior Transportation Policy Advisor at SPUR

Culture Splash: Monetta White, CEO of the Museum of the African Diaspora, gives us a preview of Black Art Week.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney, Katie Colley