California State Parks / Should the UCs Bring Back Standardized Testing? / Vanessa Hua's "Coyoteland"

Bay Brief: Rachel Norton, Executive Director of the California State Parks Foundation, will give us the inside scoop on California's amazing state parks and share how to visit them for free.

Deep Dive: Should the University of California bring back standardized testing in admissions? We'll dig into the renewed debate with Frank Worrell, Distinguished Professor of Psychology at UC Berkeley’s School of Education and Jessie Ryan, President of the nonprofit Campaign for College Opportunity.

Culture Splash: We'll talk with acclaimed Bay Area author Vanessa Hua about her latest novel, Coyoteland.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Chris Nooney, Wendy Holcombe, Anne Harper

