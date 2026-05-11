CA Governor's Race/AI Chatbots' Role in Mass Shootings/Repository of Ill-Advised Ventures

Bay Brief: Veteran pollster Mark Baldassare sits down with us to unpack California’s gubernatorial debates - the candidates, the controversies and the political stakes

Deep Dive: Journalist Mark Follman shares his investigative reporting on the troubling role of AI chatbots in mass shootings

Culture Splash: OpenAI engineer Robbie Ostrow will guide us through his side gig, the Repository of Ill-Advised Ventures, a one-of-a-kind collection of artifacts from failed startups and truly terrible ideas

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Chris Nooney

Producers: Anne Harper, Chris Nooney

