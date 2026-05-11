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State of the Bay
State of the Bay

CA Governor's Race/AI Chatbots' Role in Mass Shootings/Repository of Ill-Advised Ventures

By Anne Harper
Published May 11, 2026 at 3:00 AM PDT
AI Chatbots role in mass shootings
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State of the Bay digs into the California Governor's race, examines AI chatbots' role in mass shootings, then tours the Repository of Ill-Advised Ventures.

Bay Brief: Veteran pollster Mark Baldassare sits down with us to unpack California’s gubernatorial debates - the candidates, the controversies and the political stakes

Deep Dive: Journalist Mark Follman shares his investigative reporting on the troubling role of AI chatbots in mass shootings

Culture Splash: OpenAI engineer Robbie Ostrow will guide us through his side gig, the Repository of Ill-Advised Ventures, a one-of-a-kind collection of artifacts from failed startups and truly terrible ideas

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Chris Nooney
Producers: Anne Harper, Chris Nooney
 

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State of the Bay Artificial IntelligenceSan FranciscoElections
Anne Harper
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