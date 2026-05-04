© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay
State of the Bay

AG Bonta on Advancing Climate Action / Alex Karp & Palantir / The Play That Goes Wrong

By Chris Nooney
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT

California AG Bonta on how his office is advancing climate action; Michael Steinberger on the controversial tech firm Palantir and its chief executive Alex Karp; and actors from "The Play that Goes Wrong."

Bay Brief: California Attorney General Rob Bonta outlines the many ways his office is working to advance climate action.

Deep Dive: Michael Steinberger joins us to discuss his book The Philosopher in the Valley: Alex Karp, Palantir, and the Rise of the Surveillance State.

Culture Splash: Michael Champlin and Fred Pitts join us to preview The Play That Goes Wrong.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper
Producers: Chris Nooney, Gillian Emblad, Heather Hughes

Tags
State of the Bay ClimateScience & Technology
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney