AG Bonta on Advancing Climate Action / Alex Karp & Palantir / The Play That Goes Wrong

Bay Brief: California Attorney General Rob Bonta outlines the many ways his office is working to advance climate action.

Deep Dive: Michael Steinberger joins us to discuss his book The Philosopher in the Valley: Alex Karp, Palantir, and the Rise of the Surveillance State.

Culture Splash: Michael Champlin and Fred Pitts join us to preview The Play That Goes Wrong.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper

Producers: Chris Nooney, Gillian Emblad, Heather Hughes

