AG Bonta on Advancing Climate Action / Alex Karp & Palantir / The Play That Goes Wrong
California AG Bonta on how his office is advancing climate action; Michael Steinberger on the controversial tech firm Palantir and its chief executive Alex Karp; and actors from "The Play that Goes Wrong."
Bay Brief: California Attorney General Rob Bonta outlines the many ways his office is working to advance climate action.
Deep Dive: Michael Steinberger joins us to discuss his book The Philosopher in the Valley: Alex Karp, Palantir, and the Rise of the Surveillance State.
Culture Splash: Michael Champlin and Fred Pitts join us to preview The Play That Goes Wrong.
Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper
Producers: Chris Nooney, Gillian Emblad, Heather Hughes