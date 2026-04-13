Presidio Trust Firings / D2 Candidate Lori Brooke / Rolling Stone Mag's Founding

On tonight’s Bay Brief, we’ll check in about President Donald Trump’s executive order that resulted in the firing of all 6 members of the Presidio Trust board.

Then for our Deep Dive, we’ll continue our June 2 special election coverage by sitting down with District 2 candidate Lori Brooke, who is hoping to replace well-funded incumbent Stephen Sherrill. Brooke will make her case as to why SHE is the best person to represent her San Francisco district, which includes Cow Hollow, the Marina, and Pacific Heights.

And finally, for the Culture Splash we will go back in time to explore the wild San Francisco founding of Rolling Stone magazine with author Peter Richardson.

Brand New Beat: The Wild Rise of Rolling Stone Magazine

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Anne Harper

