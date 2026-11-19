“Sights + Sounds Picks” is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with maestro Donato Cabrera. He's is the Artistic and Music Director of the California Symphony. Their upcoming Holiday Tradition concerts are Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 at the Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church. Their 2026/2027 season is running now until May 2027.

Kwong Yee Cheng / Flickr Tilden Regional Park

Tilden Regional Park

Berkeley

There’s a lot to do at this park which is over 2,000 acres. There’s a botanic garden, which is a popular recommendation on “Sights + Sounds Picks.” A little farm where visitors can feed animals, a merry go around, golf course and exhibits at their Environmental Education Center. During warmer months people swim in the lake.

Sharon Hahn Darlin / Wikimedia Commons Berkeley, California

Bar Panisse

Berkeley

This neighborhood bar serves well-crafted cocktails along with small bites such as oysters. Their ingredients are locally sourced. For example they use honey from the hives on their building’s rooftop. The bar is located next to the restaurant Chez Panisse, which is recognized as a pioneer of the organic food movement.

Joe Parks / Flickr Berkeley, California

Viks Chaat

Berkeley

The term “chaat” means “to lick” in Hindi. You know, because the food is so good. Chaat is also the name of an Indian street food that’s traditionally served on a leaf with toppings such as potatoes or chickpeas. Viks Chaat menu has various dishes from different regions of India.

Experience the California Symphony's Holiday Tradition concerts on Friday, December 18th and Saturday, December 19th at the Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church. Check out the symphony’s shows for their 2026/2027 season.