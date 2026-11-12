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Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Fine jewelry designer Dorian Webb

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published November 12, 2026 at 7:44 AM PST
Jewelry designer Dorian Webb
Erica Cervantez
Jewelry designer Dorian Webb

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with fine jewelry designer Dorian Webb. She makes fine jewelry that celebrates women and African American culture. Her jewelry has been worn by famous women such as Rihanna, Oprah and Michelle Obama. You can visit Dorian at her Oakland studio by making an appointment online on her website.

"Improvisation in Color: Wosene Worke Kosrof Celebrates Coltrane at 100" at Thelma Harris Art Gallery in Oakland, California
Renata Gray / Photo Courtesy of Thelma Harris Art Gallery, Oakland, California
"Improvisation in Color: Wosene Worke Kosrof Celebrates Coltrane at 100" at Thelma Harris Art Gallery in Oakland, California

"Improvisation in Color: Wosene Worke Kosrof Celebrates Coltrane at 100"
Thelma Harris Art Gallery
It's currently on display until December 2
Wosene Worke Kosrof is an Ethiopian painter who is known for drawing images of the language Amharic into his work. In this gallery, his art pays homage to the late jazz musician John Coltrane. Wosene’s drawings aim to capture Coltrane’s rhythm, movement and emotion.

Bombera restaurant
Porfirio Rangel
Bombera restaurant

Bombera
Oakland
“Bombera” is Spanish for “firewoman.” Their menu is a mix of Mexican and Californian cuisine. They have dishes such as fish tacos, pozole and veggie taquitos.

“After the Island: Ornament and Ceramic Practice in the Jamaican Diaspora" exhibit at the Museum of the African Diaspora
FRANCIS BAKER
“After the Island: Ornament and Ceramic Practice in the Jamaican Diaspora" exhibit at the Museum of the African Diaspora

After the Island: Ornament and Ceramic Practice in the Jamaican Diaspora
Museum of the African Diaspora
It’s currently running until May 30, 2027
It features ceramic work by four artists of Jamaican and Caribbean heritage. Their art was shaped through memory and history. At one point, European pottery represented refinement and power. While African ceramic carried identity and knowledge. In the Caribbean, where these cultures mixed, their languages were shaped by colonialism and survival.

Visit Dorian Webb at her Oakland studio in Montclair by making an appointment online on her website.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel