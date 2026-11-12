Sights + Sounds Picks: Fine jewelry designer Dorian Webb

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with fine jewelry designer Dorian Webb. She makes fine jewelry that celebrates women and African American culture. Her jewelry has been worn by famous women such as Rihanna, Oprah and Michelle Obama. You can visit Dorian at her Oakland studio by making an appointment online on her website .

Renata Gray / Photo Courtesy of Thelma Harris Art Gallery, Oakland, California "Improvisation in Color: Wosene Worke Kosrof Celebrates Coltrane at 100" at Thelma Harris Art Gallery in Oakland, California

"Improvisation in Color: Wosene Worke Kosrof Celebrates Coltrane at 100"

Thelma Harris Art Gallery

It's currently on display until December 2

Wosene Worke Kosrof is an Ethiopian painter who is known for drawing images of the language Amharic into his work. In this gallery, his art pays homage to the late jazz musician John Coltrane. Wosene’s drawings aim to capture Coltrane’s rhythm, movement and emotion.

Porfirio Rangel Bombera restaurant

Bombera

Oakland

“Bombera” is Spanish for “firewoman.” Their menu is a mix of Mexican and Californian cuisine. They have dishes such as fish tacos, pozole and veggie taquitos.

FRANCIS BAKER “After the Island: Ornament and Ceramic Practice in the Jamaican Diaspora" exhibit at the Museum of the African Diaspora

“ After the Island: Ornament and Ceramic Practice in the Jamaican Diaspora ”

Museum of the African Diaspora

It’s currently running until May 30, 2027

It features ceramic work by four artists of Jamaican and Caribbean heritage. Their art was shaped through memory and history. At one point, European pottery represented refinement and power. While African ceramic carried identity and knowledge. In the Caribbean, where these cultures mixed, their languages were shaped by colonialism and survival.