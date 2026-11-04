'On the Floor' pays tribute to San Francisco queer culture of the late 1970s and early '80s through dance

San Francisco’s queer club and music history is centered in the dance production “On the Floor”. Through interpretive dance, friends Maria Silk and Théophylle Dcx reflect back on the 1970s and ‘80s where disco and Hi-NRG music had the gay clubs rocking with folks sweating on the dance floors. This is also the early days of the AIDS epidemic. The music, the nightlife, the virus, the memories — what is the story or stories that brings these elements together and back on the dance floor? Maria Silk and Théophylle Dcx are co-stars of “On the Floor.”

"On the Floor" runs this Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 at the Joe Goode Annex in San Francisco.