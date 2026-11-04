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Sights + Sounds

'On the Floor' pays tribute to San Francisco queer culture of the late 1970s and early '80s through dance

By Jeneé Darden
Published November 4, 2026 at 6:10 PM PST
(L-R) "On the Floor" co-creators Maria Silk and Théophylle Dcx
Robbie Sweeny
(L-R) "On the Floor" co-creators Maria Silk and Théophylle Dcx

San Francisco’s queer club and music history is centered in the dance production “On the Floor”. Through interpretive dance, friends Maria Silk and Théophylle Dcx reflect back on the 1970s and ‘80s where disco and Hi-NRG music had the gay clubs rocking with folks sweating on the dance floors. This is also the early days of the AIDS epidemic. The music, the nightlife, the virus, the memories — what is the story or stories that brings these elements together and back on the dance floor? Maria Silk and Théophylle Dcx are co-stars of “On the Floor.”

"On the Floor" runs this Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 at the Joe Goode Annex in San Francisco.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & EntertainmentLGBTQ
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden