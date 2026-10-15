Heartwarming play 'Our Loving Companions' looks at love and grief when it comes to pets

Many of you out there love your pets. They’re not only fun and cute. They teach us a lot about life and death. For some of you, looking back on your childhood, your first lesson in dying was the death of a pet. Although death is a part of life, many of us still struggle to discuss and accept it, even when it comes to our fur babies. Here is where the power of art comes in.

The Marsh Theater is celebrating our bond with animals, and addressing the grief of losing a pet in their upcoming production “Our Loving Companions.” In this immersive show, audiences have a say in what they want to see on stage. Host Jeneé Darden chats with producer Elizabeth Coplan, as well as playwright, co-producer and veterinarian Dr. Alan Stewart. Elizabeth is also the founder of the nonprofit Grief Dialogues.

“Our Loving Companions” is running at the Marsh Theater in San Francisco from October 15-18 and at their Berkeley location from October 22-25.