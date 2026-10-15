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Sights + Sounds

Heartwarming play 'Our Loving Companions' looks at love and grief when it comes to pets

By Jeneé Darden
Published October 15, 2026 at 9:59 AM PDT
(L-R) Plawright Dr. Alan Stewart and theater producer Elizabeth Coplan
(L-R) Courtesy of Alan Stewart; Grace Copland
(L-R) Plawright Dr. Alan Stewart and theater producer Elizabeth Coplan

Many of you out there love your pets. They’re not only fun and cute. They teach us a lot about life and death. For some of you, looking back on your childhood, your first lesson in dying was the death of a pet. Although death is a part of life, many of us still struggle to discuss and accept it, even when it comes to our fur babies. Here is where the power of art comes in.

The Marsh Theater is celebrating our bond with animals, and addressing the grief of losing a pet in their upcoming production “Our Loving Companions.” In this immersive show, audiences have a say in what they want to see on stage. Host Jeneé Darden chats with producer Elizabeth Coplan, as well as playwright, co-producer and veterinarian Dr. Alan Stewart. Elizabeth is also the founder of the nonprofit Grief Dialogues.

Our Loving Companions” is running at the Marsh Theater in San Francisco from October 15-18 and at their Berkeley location from October 22-25.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden